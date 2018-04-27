(CNN) The man who killed two deputies last week in a Florida restaurant left his home the day of the shooting intending to kill people, the Gilchrist County sheriff said Friday.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were eating at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton, police said, when a gunman -- whom authorities identified as John Hubert Highnote -- walked up and opened fire. Both officers were in uniform and armed at the time they were killed.

Authorities have not established a motive for the killings, Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said Friday morning at a press conference.

"What we do know is that he left his home on Thursday, April 19, 2018, with the ability and apparent intent to kill people," Schultz said. "He was armed with two rifles, a handgun and ample ammunition for each weapon."

Police watch a copter fly overhead after the officers' shooting April 19 at a Trenton, Florida, restaurant.

Schultz said that "the few people who knew" Highnote described him as "a recluse and a loner." His neighbors had not seen him and couldn't even describe him, Schultz said. Highnote, 59, of Bell, Florida, lived such a solitary existence that authorities have been able to find only one picture of him -- his driver's license photograph.

