A stranger gave a Colorado grocery cashier $100 when he learned she's also a 3rd-grade teacher

(CNN) Amanda Garner burst into tears Thursday while working her second job, thanks to a stranger who recognized the financial struggles she faces as a teacher in Colorado.

That same day, Garner had rallied at the state Capitol for better pay and school resources. The effort continued Friday as part of a wave of teacher actions across several states in support of more money for public education.

After Thursday's rally in Denver, as Garner manned the checkout lane at a grocery store, a man came through "proudly wearing his #RedForEd sticker," she told CNN. The hashtag and the color have become symbols of support among educators and the community for teachers' demands.

Garner, who teaches third grade, smiled and showed him the sticker she'd hidden on the underside of her apron.

"You have to work here, too?" the man asked, referring to the grocery. Garner said yes, then chatted with the man, who said his wife had been a teacher for 40 years.

