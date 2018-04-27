AZ's only black legislators were reprimanded for calling out a colleague's use of the n-word

(CNN) Arizona's only two black state legislators were publicly rebuked after they expressed concern over a colleague using the N-word in a published article.

Republican state Rep. Maria Syms wrote and published the article April 25 on AZCentral.com. The piece examined what Syms says is the liberal partisanship underlying the recent teacher protests and walkouts in the state. In the piece, she used an uncensored lyric from a song by rapper Kendrick Lamar to criticize #RedForEd leader Noah Karvelis, who she claims grooms young children with liberal ideas.

"He prides himself on teaching the hip hop music of Kendrick Lamar (whose lyrics include 'We hate Popo [police], wanna kill us dead in the street for sure...') to 10-year-olds, indoctrinating them in 'social movements and societal change' and 'socioeconomic and racial privilege,'" Syms wrote. The quote originally contained the n-word. It has since been removed from the piece, and an editor's note added to explain the revision.

Later that day, Democratic state Rep. Reginald Bolding delivered a floor speech criticizing the article. He said Syms, who is white, should not be using the word in public discourse even if it is part of a lyric or quote.

"I want to make it crystal clear today that it is not acceptable to use these words in print or aloud about African-Americans, especially not by elected officials. As representatives of this great state of Arizona, we are held to a higher standard," he said.

