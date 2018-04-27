Uta Abe: The poster girl of Tokyo 2020 that's still at high school

Story highlights CNN Sport sits down with Japanese judoka Uta Abe

Teenager is set to be poster girl of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Abe opens up on sibling rivalry and gold medal ambitions

(CNN) She's her sport's youngest ever winner and has never been defeated outside of her native Japan.

But judo phenomenon Uta Abe is just getting started.

Only gold will do for the 17-year-old, with both the 2018 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic games on the horizon.

"I started judo at age five and from the very first day I fell in love with the sport," Abe tells CNN.

"Something I always keep in mind is never to back down, but to always move forward and keep attacking."

Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm Hifumi Abe is a dominant force in judo, unbeaten in the U66kg division since 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm His 17-year-old sister Uta has been no less imperious, despite the fact she is still a high school student. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm In February 2017, Uta became the youngest ever winner on the IJF World Tour, taking gold in the Dusseldorf Grand Slam aged 16. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm She's still never lost a match outside of her native Japan. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm After missing out on selection from the Rio 2016 Olympics as a teenager, Hifumi has become one of the sport's leading fighters, winning the World Championships at his first attempt in Budapest. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm Both have earned reputations for their explosive and dynamic fighting style on the mat. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm "Something I keep in mind is to never back down -- to always move forward and keep attacking," Uta told CNN Sport. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm The brother and sister celebrated a unique feat at the Tokyo Grand Slam in December 2017 when they both came away with the spoils. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm The two Abes are looking to maintain their dominance between now and their home Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm Hifumi has no doubt of his ability to shine in front of his home crowd, saying of the Olympics, "I will win." Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm Modest and self-effacing off the mat, Uta is no less confident about her abilities on it. "My short-term goal is to win the World Championships in Baku later this year," she told CNN. "My mid-term objective is to win the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020." Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Judo siblings take sport by storm The long-term future certainly looks bright for these Japanese judo siblings. Visit CNN.com/judo for more news and features Hide Caption 12 of 12