Uta Abe: The poster girl of Tokyo 2020 that's still at high school

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 11:26 AM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

Uta Abe: Judo's youngest superstar
Uta Abe: Judo's youngest superstar

  CNN Sport sits down with Japanese judoka Uta Abe
  Teenager is set to be poster girl of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
  Abe opens up on sibling rivalry and gold medal ambitions

(CNN)She's her sport's youngest ever winner and has never been defeated outside of her native Japan.

But judo phenomenon Uta Abe is just getting started.
Only gold will do for the 17-year-old, with both the 2018 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic games on the horizon.
    "I started judo at age five and from the very first day I fell in love with the sport," Abe tells CNN.
    "Something I always keep in mind is never to back down, but to always move forward and keep attacking."
    Hifumi Abe is a dominant force in judo, unbeaten in the U66kg division since 2016.
    His 17-year-old sister Uta has been no less imperious, despite the fact she is still a high school student.
    In February 2017, Uta became the youngest ever winner on the IJF World Tour, taking gold in the Dusseldorf Grand Slam aged 16.
    She&#39;s still never lost a match outside of her native Japan.
    After missing out on selection from the Rio 2016 Olympics as a teenager, Hifumi has become one of the sport&#39;s leading fighters, winning the World Championships at his first attempt in Budapest.
    Both have earned reputations for their explosive and dynamic fighting style on the mat.
    &quot;Something I keep in mind is to never back down -- to always move forward and keep attacking,&quot; Uta told CNN Sport.
    The brother and sister celebrated a unique feat at the Tokyo Grand Slam in December 2017 when they both came away with the spoils.
    The two Abes are looking to maintain their dominance between now and their home Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.
    Hifumi has no doubt of his ability to shine in front of his home crowd, saying of the Olympics, &quot;I will win.&quot;
    Modest and self-effacing off the mat, Uta is no less confident about her abilities on it. &quot;My short-term goal is to win the World Championships in Baku later this year,&quot; she told CNN. &quot;My mid-term objective is to win the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.&quot;
    The long-term future certainly looks bright for these Japanese judo siblings.
    Already a bona fide star in her home country, she could hardly have bigger footsteps to follow.
    Abe's uncle, Tadahiro Nomura, is the only judoka in history to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.
    Her 20-year-old brother, Hifumi, is the reigning half-lightweight (-66kg) world champion and remains undefeated since 2015.
    "From a very young age, I remember my brother practicing," says Abe, who grew up in Hyogo Prefecture, some 300 kilometers from Tokyo. "He has always been a role model for me and I look up to him very highly.
    Inside the world's most spiritual sport

    Record breaker

    Deferential and self-effacing off the mat, she is a force to be reckoned with on it.
    The Dusseldorf Grand Prix in February 2017 was her first senior international outing and, while lesser talents might have been intimidated, Abe proved her credentials immediately, beating current world champion Ai Shishime and Amandine Buchard of France on her way to the top of the podium at the age of 16.
    That was just a taste of things to come.
    Both Uta and Hifumi triumphed at the prestigious Tokyo Grand Slam in December 2017, sealing gold on home soil in their respective categories barely 15 minutes apart.
    It was the latter's 28th consecutive victory but his admiration for his younger sister was clear.
    "I saw my sister win her final before I fought," said Hifumi, who defeated compatriot Joshiro Maruyama by ippon in the men's half-lightweight final. "Her victory meant I was even more motivated to win gold."
    "If she had won and I hadn't, then even though I'm the older brother, it would have been me looking up to her."
    'Judo gives us hope in this fragile world' - Yasuhiro Yamashita
    It says it all that the Abe siblings alone would have been second in the overall medal table.
    But, when asked if she's ever been able to teach her big brother a thing or two, Uta laughs and shakes her head.
    "Not yet," is the answer.
    They played video games and stole ice cream out of the freezer just like normal siblings in their childhood home, but did they ever fall out growing up?
    "A long time was spent on the mat," she smirks diplomatically, already a deft hand with the media before she's finished high school.
    Perhaps unsurprisingly, Uta favors physical education over other subjects like maths and English.
    What she wants most is to win as many judo tournaments as possible to make her "very supportive" parents proud.
    The teenager, world junior champion in Zagreb last year, went some way to doing that at this February's Paris Grand Slam — a spectacle unmatched on the judo calendar attended by as many as 15,000 fans.
    There, Abe dispatched of both her first two opponents by ippon in under 10 seconds, leaving the crowd in stunned silence.
    The home favorite, Buchard, was eventually waiting for her in the final, but once again the young prodigy proved too strong.
    Meet Lukas Krpalek, the heavyweight with the toughest task in sport
    No wonder she has lofty expectations for the next few years.
    "My short term goal is to win the World Championships later this year and my mid-term objective is to win an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo," says Abe.
    What about her long-term ambitions?
    "I can't be so sure right now but I definitely want to continue until 2024 and keep practicing judo."