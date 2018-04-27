Story highlights US Olympic stars set to miss White House visit

Vonn, Rippon, Kenworthy among potential absentees for President Trump meeting

(CNN) President Donald Trump will welcome the United States' Winter Olympics teams to the White House Friday, but the list of potential absentees reads like a who's who list of America's most well-known athletes.

Lindsey Vonn, Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon are among the stars set to be absent, some citing political differences with the president.

Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. pic.twitter.com/8t0zHjgDg8 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 19, 2018

Snowboarder Kenworthy, a vocal Trump critic, tweeted "the resistance is real" in reference to the expected White House no-shows.

"All US Olympians and Paralympians are invited to visit the White House and meet the President after the Games," tweeted the American, whose kiss with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas in Pyeongchang, South Korea became worldwide news after it was broadcast live on national television.

"Today is this year's visit and USOC [US Olympic Committee] spokesperson says he's never seen so many athletes turn down their invites. The resistance is real."