Rugby World Cup 2019: The host venues in Japan

Updated 10:24 AM ET, Mon September 16, 2019
New Zealand beat Australia 34-17 to win its second straight Rugby World Cup at Twickenham Stadium, London in October 2015. Four years on, the focus will shift to Japan, where 12 stadiums throughout the country will host the tournament from September 20 to November 2. Stu Forster/Getty Images
What: International Stadium Yokohama
Capacity: 72,327
Where: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
Matches: New Zealand vs South Africa; Ireland vs Scotland; England vs France; Japan vs Scotland; Semifinals 1 & 2; Final

What: Tokyo Stadium
Capacity: 49,970
Where: Tokyo Metropolitan
Matches: Japan vs Romania; France vs Argentina; Australia vs Wales; England v Argentina; New Zealand vs Namibia; Quarterfinals 2 & 4; Bronze final
What: City of Toyota Stadium
Capacity: 45,000
Where: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture
Matches: Wales vs Georgia; South Africa vs Namibia; Japan vs Samoa; New Zealand vs Italy
 
What: Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Capacity: 50,889
Where: Shizuoka Prefecture
Matches: Japan vs Ireland; South Africa vs Italy; Scotland vs Romania; Australia vs Georgia
What: Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Capacity: 32,228
Where: Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture
Matches: Italy vs Namibia; Argentina vs Tonga; Georgia vs Fiji; USA vs Tonga
What: Kumamoto Stadium
Capacity: 32,228
Where: Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture
Matches: France vs Tonga; Wales vs Uruguay
What: Oita Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Where: Oita Prefecture
Matches: New Zealand vs Canada; Australia vs Uruguay; Wales vs Fiji; Quarterfinals 1 & 3
What: Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
Capacity: 25,600
Where: Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture
Matches: Russia vs Samoa; Georgia vs Uruguay; Argentina vs USA MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
What: Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
Capacity: 16,334
Where: Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture
Matches: Fiji vs Uruguay; Namibia vs Canada QUENTIN TYBERGHIEN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
What: Sapporo Dome
Capacity: 41,410
Where: Sapporo City
Matches: Australia vs Fiji; England vs Tonga
What: Kobe Misaki Stadium
Capacity: 30,132
Where: Kobe City
Matches: England vs USA; Scotland vs Samoa; Ireland vs Russia; South Africa vs Canada
What: Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
Capacity: 21,562
Where: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
Matches: Italy vs Canada; France vs USA; Ireland vs Samoa