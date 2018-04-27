Rugby World Cup 2019: The host venues in Japan

New Zealand beat Australia 34-17 to win its second straight Rugby World Cup at Twickenham Stadium, London in October 2015. Four years on, the focus will shift to Japan, where 12 stadiums throughout the country will host the tournament from September 20 to November 2. Stu Forster/Getty Images
What: International Stadium Yokohama Capacity: 72,327 Where: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture Matches: New Zealand vs South Africa; Ireland vs Scotland; England vs France; Japan vs Scotland; Semifinals 1 & 2; Final Rugby World Cup 2019
What: Tokyo Stadium Capacity: 49,970 Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Matches: Japan vs Romania; France vs Argentina; Australia vs Wales; England v Argentina; New Zealand vs Namibia; Quarterfinals 2 & 4; Bronze finalRugby World Cup 2019
What: City of Toyota Stadium Capacity: 45,000 Where: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture Matches: Wales vs Georgia; South Africa vs Namibia; Japan vs Samoa; New Zealand vs Italy Rugby World Cup 2019
What: Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa Capacity: 50,889 Where: Shizuoka Prefecture Matches: Japan vs Ireland; South Africa vs Italy; Scotland vs Romania; Australia vs GeorgiaRugby World Cup 2019
What: Hanazono Rugby Stadium Capacity: 32,228 Where: Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture Matches: Italy vs Namibia; Argentina vs Tonga; Georgia vs Fiji; USA vs TongaRugby World Cup 2019
What: Kumamoto Stadium Capacity: 32,228 Where: Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture Matches: France vs Tonga; Wales vs Uruguay Rugby World Cup 2019
What: Oita Stadium Capacity: 40,000 Where: Oita Prefecture Matches: New Zealand vs Canada; Australia vs Uruguay; Wales vs Fiji; Quarterfinals 1 & 3 Rugby World Cup 2019
What: Kumagaya Rugby Stadium Capacity: 25,600 Where: Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture Matches: Russia vs Samoa; Georgia vs Uruguay; Argentina vs USAMARTIN BUREAU/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
What: Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium Capacity: 16,334 Where: Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture Matches: Fiji vs Uruguay; Namibia vs CanadaQUENTIN TYBERGHIEN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
What: Sapporo Dome Capacity: 41,410 Where: Sapporo City Matches: Australia vs Fiji; England vs TongaRugby World Cup 2019
What: Kobe Misaki Stadium Capacity: 30,132 Where: Kobe City Matches: England vs USA; Scotland vs Samoa; Ireland vs Russia; South Africa vs CanadaRugby World Cup 2019
What: Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium Capacity: 21,562 Where: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture Matches: Italy vs Canada; France vs USA; Ireland vs SamoaRugby World Cup 2019