Story highlights Braves fan Joe Webster takes a day trip to Cincinnati for a game

Webster meets Acuna after catching his first home run ball

(CNN) Atlanta Braves fan Joe Webster had been looking forward to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s major league debut for five years.

And in the second game of his MLB career, the 20-year-old outfielder gave Webster the thrill of a lifetime.

At Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, in a moment that involved some amazing preplanning, Webster caught Acuna's first career home run in Atlanta's 7-4 win Thursday against the Reds.

"Unbelievable," Webster said to CNN's Andy Scholes.

🚨🚨 TAPE MEASURE SHOT FOR THE PHENOM 🚨🚨@Braves prospect Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his first career home run 416 feet into the second deck. Welcome to the future.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/KdAvqTzWwL — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) April 26, 2018

Webster and a friend decided to take a day trip to the closest MLB stadium to Atlanta, get some autographs and catch a ballgame. That would be the Reds' ballpark, around 450 miles away from the Braves' home of SunTrust Park.

Read More