US flies bombers over South China Sea

Washington (CNN) US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers flew a training mission over the South China Sea on Tuesday, according to the US military.

The bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam according to a statement from US Pacific Air Forces, which oversees air operations in the region. The flight also involved additional training with F-15 Strike Eagle jets in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan. The training mission was part of the US Air Force's routine "Continuous Bomber Presence" in the region.

A US military official told CNN that the two bombers flew between two Chinese claimed features in the Spratly Islands, claims unrecognized by China's neighbors and the US government. China has used these geographic features in the Spratlys to build man-made islands, some of which China has equipped with military facilities.

Officials told CNN that the Chinese military did not intercept the US aircraft during their mission.

The US has expressed concerns about China's efforts to militarize the region via the construction of military facilities on some of these man made islands.

