Washington (CNN) The list of potential sites for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been narrowed to "two or three" locations, Trump said Friday.

The development comes as negotiations speed ahead for the historic face-to-face. Trump hailed talks Friday between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as "a very positive thing" and said it would be a "great thing for the world" if tensions can be eased.

But still, Trump warned he would not played by Kim, who has grown increasingly willing to engage in diplomacy. And he again raised the prospect of standing up and walking out of the meeting if it falls short of his expectations.

He offered strong words for past presidents, who he declared had been hoodwinked by the North Koreans.

"The United States has been played beautifully, like a fiddle, because you had a different kind of a leader. We're not going to be played, OK?" he said in the Oval Office ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

