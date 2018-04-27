Breaking News

Trump hails breakthrough at Korea summit

By Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 7:09 AM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

President Moon: There will be no more war
President Moon: There will be no more war

    President Moon: There will be no more war

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump hailed the historic announcement made at Friday's Korea summit, which declared an intention to end longstanding hostilities between the two countries.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!" Trump tweeted Friday morning.
The President also noted, "Good things are happening, but only time will tell!"
Early Friday morning, leaders of the two Koreas agreed to end the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased, in a wide-ranging joint announcement struck Friday, that includes working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
    North and South Korea announced in a joint-declaration that "there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula" and saying "a new era of peace has begun."