Trump hails breakthrough at Korea summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hailed the historic announcement made at Friday's Korea summit, which declared an intention to end longstanding hostilities between the two countries.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!" Trump tweeted Friday morning.

The President also noted, "Good things are happening, but only time will tell!"

Early Friday morning, leaders of the two Koreas agreed to end the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased, in a wide-ranging joint announcement struck Friday, that includes working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.