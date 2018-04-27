Trump keeps up attacks on Comey: 'He lied all over the place to cover it up'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump kept up his attacks on James Comey on Friday, accusing the former FBI director he fired of "illegally" leaking classified information and lying to cover it up.

"Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can't define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn't understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He's either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!," the President tweeted.

The "sailor" could be a reference to Kristian Saucier, who took photos of a classified area on a US submarine and cited in his defense the government's decision not to indict Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information. Saucier was pardoned by Trump earlier this year.

Trump has unleashed a barrage of criticism against Comey in recent days as the former FBI director has embarked on a media blitz to promote his new book, "A Higher Loyalty," which paints a scathing portrait of the President.

Comey has called Trump "morally unfit to be president" in interviews during his book tour and said that "it's possible" the Russians could have compromising information about the President.

