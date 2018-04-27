The Nevada Senate race shows that demographics are not destiny

(CNN) There has been a belief among some Democrats that the combination of non-white voters being overwhelmingly Democratic and the fact that they are becoming a larger portion of the electorate means that Democrats may be heading toward some sort of electoral glory.

This increase in diversity is a comfort to some opposed to President Donald Trump who believe that better times are around the corner.

Nowhere is this idea more challenged than in Nevada. Republican Sen. Dean Heller from Nevada is one of the most endangered incumbents this cycle.

The fact that Heller is even competitive, though, in Nevada is a major blow to the idea that the Republican Party is bound to be in trouble because of the shifting demographics in this country.

The only poll that used live interviews and called cell phones of the race (conducted for the Nevada Independent ), has Heller up 40% to 39% over probable Democratic nominee Jacky Rosen. With Trump's low standing in Nevada and nationally, Heller still faces an uphill climb, but he's still in the race.