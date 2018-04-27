Mattis says there's never been more optimism on North Korea

Washington (CNN) US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Friday that there is more optimism than ever before when it comes to dealing with North Korea.

"I don't have a crystal ball. We are optimistic right now that there's opportunity here that we've never enjoyed since 1950," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon immediately prior to his meeting with Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

1950 was the year the Korean War started, a war that was de facto ended in 1953 with an armistice but is still technically ongoing as a peace treaty was never signed.

"We're going to have to see what they produce and that's going to take diplomats working," Mattis added.

On Friday South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un met at the Panmunjom "peace village" in the Demilitarized Zone and committed themselves to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War.

Read More