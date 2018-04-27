GOP gubernatorial candidate cribbed language from Eric Greitens' campaign website

(CNN) A Republican candidate in the Georgia governor's race might be taking the expression imitation is the sincerest form of flattery a little too literally.

At first glance, state Sen. Hunter Hill's campaign website looks like that of any other Republican candidate. He touts his experience as an Army Ranger, rails against crippling regulations and promises to defend religious liberty.

But the campaign website is more than just a little similar to Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who ran a successful bid for governor in 2016. (Greitens now finds himself facing the threat of impeachment after being indicted on two felony charges -- one for invasion of privacy and another one for computer tampering in separate cases. Greitens denies any wrongdoing.)

In several instances on Hill's platform page, there are multiple examples of nearly identical phrases to what was on Greitens' old website.

Here's Hill on agriculture:

