(CNN)The week began with rumbles that Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department, might have some confirmation problems. It ended with Trump insisting there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia -- while German Chancellor Angela Merkel looked on.
In between we had the bromance of Donald and Emmanuel (Macron, that is, the president of France), Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleading the Fifth, Kanye West in a MAGA hat and that absolutely astounding phone interview between the president and his friends at "Fox & Friends."
Below, you'll find the week that was -- as told by 36(!) major headlines.
Monday:
Tuesday:
- Ronny Jackson hearing postponed indefinitely as VA nomination hangs on by a thread
- Trump blasts Iran deal as 'insane' and 'ridiculous' as Macron looks on
- White House insists Trump 'not naive' about North Korea
- Whistleblowers spoke to lawmakers about VA nominee
- Trump on embattled VA nominee: 'It's totally his decision'
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un as honorable, refuses to explain why
- Tim Cook, Rupert Murdoch headline Trump's 1st state dinner guest list
- Judge orders reopening of DACA, after 90-day delay
- Trump signals possible breakthrough on Iran deal as US, Europe continue talks
Wednesday:
- White House prepares for possible Jackson withdrawal
- Michael Cohen asserts Fifth Amendment rights in Stormy Daniels case
- New Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani meets with special counsel Robert Mueller
- Sessions dances around Cohen, Rosenstein questions
- Democratic document outlines new VA nominee allegations
- Trump's lawyers say President will be available 'as needed' to review Cohen raid materials
- Key moments from the Supreme Court travel ban hearing
- Sarah Sanders defends Jackson's 'impeccable' record
- Kanye West on Trump: 'The mob can't make me not love him'
- French President's pointed speech to Congress takes aim at Trump agenda
Thursday:
- Lawmakers grilling EPA chief Scott Pruitt: 'You are unfit to hold public office'
- Mike Pompeo sworn in as Trump's second secretary of state
- Ex-federal judge tapped to review Cohen documents
- Trump to visit United Kingdom in July
- Trump airs grievances in revealing Fox interview
- Trump denies that he told Comey he didn't stay overnight in Moscow
- Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer pushes back on Cohen's 'blanket' Fifth Amendment claims
Friday:
- NYT: Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to Kremlin than previously disclosed
- Trump hails breakthrough at Korea summit
- Trump keeps up attacks on Comey: 'He lied all over the place to cover it up'
- Trump says 'two or three' sites on table for Kim talks; US officials prefer Singapore
- Manafort loses effort to challenge Mueller's authority in civil court
- Pompeo says Trump likely to leave Iran nuclear agreement
- Judge temporarily puts Stormy Daniels lawsuit on hold