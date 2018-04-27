(CNN) The week began with rumbles that Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department, might have some confirmation problems. It ended with Trump insisting there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia -- while German Chancellor Angela Merkel looked on.

In between we had the bromance of Donald and Emmanuel (Macron, that is, the president of France), Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleading the Fifth, Kanye West in a MAGA hat and that absolutely astounding phone interview between the president and his friends at "Fox & Friends."

Below, you'll find the week that was -- as told by 36(!) major headlines.

Monday: