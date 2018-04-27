Breaking News

George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized, but 'in excellent spirits'

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

Washington (CNN)Former President George H.W. Bush will continue to recover in the hospital through the weekend, but he "is in excellent spirits," a family spokesman said Friday.

Bush continues to focus on "regaining strength," but the 93-year-old former president "is looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month," the spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet.
The 41st president was moved from intensive care to a regular patient room at Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He was admitted on Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. Earlier Wednesday, a source close to the Bush family said the 41st president was doing much better, pointing to a tweet from Bush's Twitter account that thanked Houston authorities for their handling of Barbara Bush's funeral as a positive indication of Bush's recovery.
Bush's hospitalization came just a day after the funeral of his wife, Barbara Bush. The former first lady passed away last Tuesday at the age of 92. The pair had been married for 73 years.

    CNN's Jamie Gangel contributed to this report.