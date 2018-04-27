House to vote on FAA reauthorization bill Friday

Washington (CNN) The House is set to vote Friday on a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that would renew the agency's funding for another five years.

Besides renewing funding, the legislation also includes provisions directing how disaster program funds are spent, though the measure does not allocate money for those programs.

Because of all the recent disasters and emergency aid packages Congress has passed, a lot of the funding that was allocated still hasn't been spent. The bill would apply to all those still-unspent funds, and any future disaster funds, a Republican aide told CNN.

A total of about $4.35 billion per year would be allocated for the FAA in the legislation. A few major FAA programs would receive funding authorizations. About $3.35 billion per year through 2023 would go to infrastructure, and an additional $1 billion would be authorized for an amendment proposed by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster that would create a report on the agency's Next Generation Air Transportation System to evaluate air traffic control technology.

