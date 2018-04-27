Trump's backslapping diplomacy gives way to sterner talks with Merkel

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's backslapping diplomacy with France's President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give way to an altogether frostier encounter with another European ally, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, at the White House on Friday.

If Macron represented a friendly, if assertive, voice on matters of deep European concern, Merkel is prepared to act as the stern enforcer on issues like trade and the Iran nuclear deal, even if expectations of swaying Trump remain low.

Look forward to meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany today. So much to discuss, so little time! It will be good for both of our great countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

"Look forward to meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany today," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "So much to discuss, so little time! It will be good for both of our great countries!"

Trump's enthusiasm aside, the differences between the two visits were already apparent. Macron was treated to two dinners with Trump and his wife, a grand military welcome, hours of talks and an opera performance. Merkel, meanwhile, is coming just for lunch.

Some officials in Berlin had hoped Merkel might be treated to a grander welcome, but are pressing forward with what is on offer. Merkel and Macron coordinated their approaches toward Trump before departing for Washington, according to aides. They are both pushing Trump to back off threats to scrap the Iran nuclear deal and soften his approach on trade. But unlike Macron, who participated with the US in coordinated airstrikes on Syria earlier this month, Merkel doesn't have a major piece of teamwork to tout.

