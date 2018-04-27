This Donald Trump answer on Russian collusion is a real doozy

(CNN) On Friday morning, President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were huddled in the Oval Office. Reporters were allowed in for a few photos and some shouted questions. Fox New Channel's John Roberts asked Trump about the recently-released House Intelligence Committee report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"We were honored. It was a great report, no collusion, which I knew anyway, no coordination, no nothing. It's a witch hunt, that's all it is. There was no collusion with Russia, you can believe this one. She (Merkel) probably can't believe it, who can? But the report was very powerful, very strong, there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian people. Cause I've said many times before, I've always said there was no collusion, but I've also said there has been nobody tougher on Russia than me. With that all being said, if we can get along with Russia, that's a good thing, not a bad thing, but there has been nobody tougher on Russia than me."

Trump's answer runs 121 words. It's eight sentences long. He uses the phrase "no collusion" four separate times -- not to mention references to "no coordination" and "no nothing. And there's a "witch hunt" thrown in for good measure!

This is the second time in as many weeks where Trump, when sharing the stage with a world leader, has fallen into simply repeating his "no collusion" mantra over and over again.

