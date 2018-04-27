Some Republicans grill Ryan over House chaplain firing

(CNN)At least two Republican House members confronted Speaker Paul Ryan onFriday morning at their caucus meeting over the firing of the House chaplain, multiple Republicans coming out of the meeting Friday told CNN.
One of the members who brought up concerns was New York Republican Rep. Pete King, who said afterward that Ryan's explanation for asking the Rev. Pat Conroy, a Jesuit priest, to resign was "unsatisfactory." Both King and Ryan are Catholic.
"To me it was an unsatisfactory answer," King said. "It is such an unprecedented action to be to only be taken for very, very serious issues. And the speaker said it was just because certain people said he was not complying with their request or was not giving good counsel. I never heard that from anyone. Anyone who I know who deals with him has the highest regard for him."
It's not immediately clear why Conroy was asked to resign. CNN reported Thursday that Ryan requested the House chaplain resign from his post earlier this month, and several prominent Democratic lawmakers want to know more information as to why the Jesuit priest was asked to step down. New York Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley offered a privileged resolution on the House floor, trying to force investigation about firing of the chaplain.
On Thursday, Ryan's spokesperson AshLee Strong denied that Conroy was pushed out for anything he said or did, but she didn't elaborate on what triggered the resignation request.
"The speaker consulted with the minority leader, but the decision was his," she told CNN in a statement. "He remains grateful for Father Conroy's service."
According to a person who attended Friday's conference meeting, the speaker explained that he asked Conroy to resign "based on member feedback about pastoral care."
A separate GOP member who attended the meeting said, Ryan "didn't say this as bluntly but the reason for the change is that many of us like Father Conroy but we feel like he didn't do anything. We never see him. We never hear from him. We'd like to have a more active Priest/Pastor."
At the meeting, King asked Ryan if the decision was made due to any political pressure or political motivation. Ryan responded no and disputed the notion that it was related to the prayer in October on tax reform.
"Paul said that was not the issue," King said. "Paul said it was solely because he want giving good service to the members. Again, I had never heard that before."
King lamented that at the end of the day Ryan did not give "real specific issues" that led to his firing -- beyond saying there were some "complaints from some of the members about lack of the chaplain's service."
Rep. Mark Sanford, who was in the meeting and has been selected to help choose the new chaplain, told CNN that Ryan said it was "based on the input of some members" who had not been satisfied with the chaplain -- but did not or would elaborate.
Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina told CNN he knew of some members who had "issues" and had "concerns" about trying to reach out to the pastor but those issues, he said, were not specified.
Conroy resigned April 15 after he spent nearly seven years praying at the outset of House sessions. He wrote two versions of his resignation letters, which were both obtained by CNN by a congressional source. In the first letter, he writes that Ryan should consult with his chief of staff on a resignation date, but the second letter stated his last day would be May 24.
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, who is Catholic, told CNN Thursday he wasn't sure why Ryan made the decision and wants to the Wisconsin Republican to answer questions over "this breach that he created."
An aide for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CNN she made it clear to Ryan that she had only received positive comments about Conroy's service from House lawmakers. The aide also said Pelosi, who is also Catholic, made it clear to Ryan that she disagreed with his decision.
This story will be updated.