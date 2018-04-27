W. Kamau Bell: These are the people our nonsense US border policy ignores

W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian and the author of "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6'4", African-American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama's Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian" (Dutton). The third season of CNN's "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" premieres on April 29 at 10:15 p.m. ET. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) It's time for season three of "United Shades of America." Get ready for something a little different.

In the premiere episode of the first season of "United Shades of America," I famously had a conversation with members of the Ku Klux Klan. In the first episode of the second season, I interviewed formerly famous white nationalist Richard Spencer.

W. Kamau Bell

Well, I hate to disappoint you with some bad news, but the premiere episode of season three is this Sunday at 10:15 p.m. ET on CNN, and it's free of white supremacists.

Well that's probably not entirely true. I didn't have everybody I talked to sign affidavits. But as we all know, white supremacy exists throughout this country, whether its representatives show up or not.

What's true is that I'm not sitting down to talk to a specific white supremacist. There's no Ku Klux Klan. There are no "alt-whites." There's not one moment where I think I'm in danger of dying or even creeped out by smiling people who want me dead. There's no money shot of a white person telling me how little respect they have for me or my people and me glaring back in disapproval. Sorry not sorry. I'm just over it. It's time for a change.