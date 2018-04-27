Israeli forces kill three Palestinians amid protests along Gaza border, says Palestinian Ministry of Health

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinian men during protests along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Abdul Salam Baker, 29, was shot and killed near Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, the ministry said. Hospitals received the bodies of two other men, the ministry said. Both are currently unidentified.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were injured by live fire in the demonstrations Friday, according to the ministry.

The Israeli army said in a statement Friday that 10,000 Palestinians took part in what it called riots in five locations along the fence that separates Gaza from Israel, and that hundreds attempted to enter Israel by burning the fence adjacent to the now-disused Karni border crossing point.

"Rioters approached the security fence and hurled explosive devices, grenades, firebombs and rocks and tried to light the security fence on fire," the statement said.

