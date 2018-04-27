Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz on playing 'lovers and friends'

(CNN) Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz hope their new movie empowers others to love whoever they choose.

The actresses co-star in "Disobedience," about two women, living in an orthodox Jewish community in London, who go to great lengths to hide their romantic involvement. The film, directed by Sebastián Lelio, is based on the book of the same name by Naomi Alderman.

"I hope the big message is, it's difficult and a challenge to be free enough to love who you want to love in some instances. It can be very hard, and it's not sometimes easily won," Weisz told CNN in a recent interview.

McAdams echoed those sentiments, saying that most people can relate to sometimes having to "hurt" someone in the process of following your heart.

"We all sort of grow up in our little worlds and people try to push you this way and that. We all can relate to having to break free of that," McAdams told CNN in the same interview. "I think everyone goes through that struggle to some degree or another, but I think everyone has the right to that struggle. That's part of being human and to have that taken away closes down your entire system."

Read More