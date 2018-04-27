Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is engaged

Story highlights The couple announced their engagement Thursday

They were college sweethearts

(CNN) We've got a love situation on our hands.

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced Thursday that he is headed to the altar with Lauren Pesce.

"GYM TAN WE'RE ENGAGED!!," the caption read on a photo showing the couple on a merry-go-round.

Another photo features Sorrentino down on one knee in front of his future bride.

Pesce showed off the ring over her on her Instagram account.

