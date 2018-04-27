Bill Cosby, 'Roseanne' and the complications of '80s nostalgia

(CNN) The success of ABC's "Roseanne" revival has networks looking back to the future when it comes to the 1980s. Yet after the controversy stirred by that show and the guilty verdict this week against the decade's biggest star, Bill Cosby, there are reminders that the comfort associated with nostalgia obscures the baggage that can go with it.

Cosby's conviction is obviously an extreme example. But the climate that allowed the star of TV's biggest sitcom, "The Cosby Show," to serially prey on women was very much a feature of those years -- which, it's worth noting, are chronologically closer to the "Mad Men" era than today. Culturally speaking, it was a time when networks like CNN and MTV were still in their infancy, and Fox News didn't exist.

In the case of "Roseanne," star Roseanne Barr's status as a blue-collar icon has morphed into something pricklier, given her outspoken support of President Trump and embrace of conspiracy theories via social media. The tension was highlighted by what appeared to be an off-hand joke about characters in other ABC sitcoms featuring people of color being "just like us," which many took as a rebuke to the diversity that networks -- not so long ago accused of whitewashing -- have sought to foster.

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman in 'Roseanne'

As recent testimonials to the late producer Steven Bochco made clear, television began coming of age in the 1980s, as Bochco's early signature dramas, like "Hill Street Blues" and "L.A. Law," paved the way for the ambitious peak-TV programming that we presently enjoy.

Not all the programs of that era, however, hold up particularly well, prone as they are to casual jokes about homosexuals, women or race that would be deemed insensitive or offensive by current standards.

