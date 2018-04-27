ABBA announces new music

Story highlights The Swedish group records for first time since breakup in 1982

New song will be featured in a TV special in December

(CNN) Mamma Mia! ABBA is getting the band back together.

The Swedish pop group announced Friday on its official Instagram account that an earlier announced avatar plan of the band, dubbed "Abbatars," helped rekindle the magic.

"The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence," the statement posted on Instagram says. "We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did."

The reunion, the statement says, "was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!"

❤️ A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

The return to the studio resulted in two new songs, one of which, "I Still Have Faith in You," will be featured in a TV special set to air in December on NBC and the BBC.

Read More