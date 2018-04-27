Last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas

Story highlights Top-notch last-minute Mother's Day gifts to shop for Mom this year

If you've put off buying a Mother's Day gift for Mom, here's your friendly reminder to get on that ASAP -- the big day is May 13.

But you really don't need to stress, especially given the number of brands that have fast shipping and delivery options. Here are some brands you can count on to get Mom her gift on time.

Amazon Prime

If you're already an Amazon Prime member, then you're likely familiar with the program's many perks. If not, allow us to get you up to speed. Amazon Prime offers free two-day shipping on thousands of products that span almost every category. Plus, for those living in certain ZIP codes, some items come with free same-day shipping. When you break down the cost of being a member, it's a $10-per-month price tag — and shipping almost anything overnight would cost at least that much on its own. To shop for Mom, here are some fun options with Amazon Prime-eligible shipping:

1. Winstion iPhone Stand Charging Dock ($16.99; amazon.com)

If you Facetime with Mom a lot, this is the charging stand she needs to chat with you, hands free, while her phone charges.

2. Silver Phantom Jewelry ($29.99; amazon.com)

Are you and Mom coffee fanatics? Give her this cute and clever caffeine molecule necklace, available in rose gold, silver and gold. In fact, go ahead and get two — one for her and one for you. If you really want to go all out on the coffee-themed presents, these "my coffee, your coffee" spoons are precious.

3. AMIR Phone Camera Lens ($16.99; amazon.com)

Mom may not be a skilled photographer, but with this handy clip-on lens, she can snap unique photos of her travels, grandkids and more.

4. E-gift Cards (starting at $1; amazon.com)

Given the large selection of items available at Amazon, it may be best to let Mom choose for herself. The online marketplace has a wide selection of e-gift cards with cheery Mother's Day designs.

BloomThat specializes in fast flower delivery. You can read our full review here. As a quick rundown, this company offers same-day delivery for those living in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. For everywhere else in the United States, BloomThat offers next-day delivery. If you've given Mom flowers too many times, BloomThat also has super stylish gift baskets she's sure to love. Here are a few options:

The Rejuvenate Crate ($82; bloomthat.com)

Bring the spa to Mom with this chic collection of bathroom products. In the set are bath salts, body oil, face mist, a lavender candle and more.

The Tasty Topper ($49; bloomthat.com)

A mouthwatering box of raspberry preserves, chocolate s'mores spread, sun-dried tomatoes and more. If you're lucky, she just might share some with you.

Revolve

For more fashion-forward Mother's Day gifts, Revolve offers free two-day shipping within the United States. Here are some hot items this season that make great presents:

1. Alex Long Rose Hoop Earrings ($45; revolve.com)

A timeless set of earrings that looks expensive but costs less than $50.

2. The Organic Coconut Melt ($38; revolve.com)

The fashion retailer also carries a generous selection of high-end beauty products. This chemical-free coconut melt lotion smells delicious and provides all-over moisture.

3. Quinn Cuff ($110; revolve.com)

Another piece of classy jewelry, this 18-karat gold-plated bracelet is perfect for everyday wear and has a hammered detail for a bit of added character.

If you're in a time crunch to pick a present, a good choice is tickets to an event. Not only will your tickets land in your inbox instantly, but treating Mom to an experience is a great way to share a day or evening together. To browse upcoming events, head over to SeatGeek for tickets. We'd recommend buying from SeatGeek, since it's the largest ticket search engine out there. That way, you know you're getting the best tickets for the most fair price. In fact, SeatGeek ranks deals using its signature "DealScore" feature. The better the score, the better the value.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.