Calling all movie buffs: Fandango just launched a new loyalty program

Anna Hecht
April 27, 2018

Story highlights

  • Fandango launches VIP+ Program for movie goers
  • When you buy tickets, you earn points toward future Fandango purchases

Movie-going is one of summer's joys, and ticketing companies are well aware. Fandango, a movie ticketing site, just launched a "VIP+" rewards program to incentivize advance ticketing and more movie-going this summer.

What this means for movie-goers: For every movie ticket purchase, consumers can earn points. Those points can be used toward Fandango's three brands: Fandango, FandangoNOW (pay-as-you-go streaming), and Fandango FanShop (movie collectibles and memorabilia).

To get started, head over to Fandango and sign up. According to the site, you'll get 150 VIP+ Points for every ticket you buy. Then, for every 600 points earned, you'll reap the rewards in the form of streamed movies, FanShop movie gear or Fandango ticket discounts.

