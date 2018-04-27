Story highlights The Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle will help you master photo editing

It includes over 100 lectures and eight distinct courses

Photography these days goes far beyond just snapping a picture. Thanks to software like Photoshop, there's so much more you can do by editing your images digitally, whether it's adding sunlight effects to your subject or creating retro black-and-white imagery. These simple effects will take your photos to the next level, helping to improve the overall quality of your snapshots. That makes understanding Photoshop pretty crucial to beefing up your photography portfolio and making you a more modern photographer.

Photoshop is fairly difficult software to understand if you're walking through it for the first time. If you're starting from scratch, there are a number of online courses that can help you master the platform. One is the Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle ($29, originally $1,210; store.cnn.com).

Think of this as your Photoshop beginner's boot camp. With the bundle, you'll have access to over 20 hours of video instruction, over 100 lectures, and eight distinct courses that range from mastering Photoshop light effects to a portrait photography master class. The goal is that by the end of the course, you'll be able to retouch, adjust, manipulate and clean up your photos like a pro. As an added bonus, all of the courses feature lifetime access, so you can keep them around as a resource for when you forget a thing or two.

Currently, the bundle is priced at $29, which is a staggering 97% off its original price tag of $1,210. Its affordability, paired with its in-depth lectures, makes the class a no-brainer for digital photographers looking to up their game.