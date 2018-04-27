Here's what Kim and Moon said when they met for the first time

(CNN) It was the moment the world was waiting for.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked down the steps to the line that separates the divided Koreas, where South Korea's President Moon Jae-in was waiting for him.

They shook hands and exchanged a few words. Kim then stepped over the raised Military Demarcation Line, entering territory controlled by the South for the very first time. After posing for the cameras, Kim then grasped Moon's hand and they briefly crossed into the northern side.

Here's what the two leaders said to each other during their very first encounter, according to a transcript released by South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, crosses the border upon meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, for the summit Friday.

Kim: I'm glad to meet you. I'm so glad.

