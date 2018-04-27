North and South Korea agree to end Korean War in historic accord

Ilsan, South Korea (CNN) The end of the Korean War will be announced later this year, following an historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, signed the "Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula," while standing in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that has divided the two countries for more than six decades.

The announcement, made after a full day of meetings and a 30-minute private conversation between the two leaders, could bring an end to one of the world's longest running conflicts.

The Koreas went to war in 1950 when soldiers from the North Korean People's Army invaded the South. Although the armed conflict ended three years later in 1953, with the signing of the armistice, no formal peace treaty was ever signed, and technically, the two remain at war.

"The two leaders solemnly declare ... that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and a new era of peace has begun," the declaration said.

