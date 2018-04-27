Kim Yo Jong: The only woman at the summit table

(CNN) She was the face of the North Korean delegation at the Winter Olympics in the South this year, and now she has a seat at the table for the most significant peace talks between the two nations in decades.

Kim Yo Jong sat beside her older brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as the only woman among six delegates as Friday's historic inter-Korean talks got underway.

While she diligently took notes as her brother spoke and sought no moment in the spotlight, the 30-year-old has been widely seen as instrumental in making the summit happen.

It was Kim, as the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to visit the South since the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953, who delivered a message to the South for a desired detente at the Olympics.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) prepares to sign the guest book next to his sister Kim Yo Jong during the Inter-Korean summit with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) at the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, April 27, 2018.

And it was Kim who personally delivered a letter on her brother's behalf to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, as communications resumed between the nations.

