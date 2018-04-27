At least seven children stabbed to death at Chinese middle school

(CNN) At least seven students were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a middle school in Shaanxi province, China, on Friday evening, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

A male suspect was arrested by police and an investigation is ongoing, Xinhua reported, citing local government officials.

Knife attacks at schools in China are common. Last year, a man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten and attacked 11 students. None suffered life-threatening injuries.

In 2016, a man in the southern province of Hainan stabbed 10 children before killing himself, authorities said.

And another man killed three students at a school in 2014 before jumping off a building.

