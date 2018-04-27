Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 8:44 AM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

(CNN)A royal birth. A missing throne. And a king makes his mark. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A royal miracle

She has a baby, and seven hours later, she's in heels! How?

A throneless year

    Author George R.R. Martin has an announcement: Winter is not coming.
    A king gets his shot

    It only took a few minutes for the comparisons to start flying. Behold the swish.

    A price to pay

    Cheap wine is about to get more expensive. Here's why.

    An expensive apple

    She carried her in-flight snack off the plane. It turned into a bureaucratic nightmare.

    A missing captain

    Someone skipped the premiere, and fans weren't happy about it. But he had a good excuse.