Must-watch videos of the week

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

(CNN)An expensive piece of produce. NRA supporters take on YETI. A judge is banned for bad behavior. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

When free isn't free

Woman fined $500 for saving free airline snack

A woman saved an apple given to her by a Delta flight attendant and later was fined $500 by a US Customs and Border Protection agent.

A smile worth a thousand tweets

    Barack Obama makes Melania Trump smile

    President Obama made first lady Melania Trump smile during Barbara Bush's funeral, and social media went wild.
    Judge admonishes woman

    Judge banned after berating disabled woman

    A judge isn't allowed back in court after she's seen yelling at a defendant who suffered from asthma and diabetes. The defendant died at home a few days later.

    Holding the powerful accountable

    Analyst to White House: 'We are not yes men'

    CNN political analyst April Ryan tells the White House that journalists are doing their job by asking tough questions that the administration may not like.

    An explosive reaction

    NRA supporters are blowing up their YETI coolers

    NRA supporters have been posting videos online showing themselves blow up their YETI-branded items.