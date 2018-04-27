Breaking News

By Kendall Trammell and Gary Cotton, CNN

Updated 5:03 PM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- North and South Korea have confirmed their common goal to formally end the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities.
-- House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting grilled over firing the House chaplain.
-- Newly surfaced emails indicate the Russian lawyer at the 2016 Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to the Kremlin than she suggested, The New York Times reports.
    -- Former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations in a letter to his colleagues.
    -- Mamma Mia! ABBA is back and already has recorded two new songs.
    -- After Kanye West praised Trump, Chance the Rapper came to his defense. Now that the President thanked them both, Chance says no thanks.
    -- The White House medical unit employees described a "grab and go" atmosphere where they were pressured to hand out medication without prescriptions.
    -- The moment we've all been waiting for: Prince William and Duchess Catherine have named their third child.
    -- Read this before you see "Avengers." You're welcome.