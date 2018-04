(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- North and South Korea have confirmed their common goal to formally end the Korean War , 65 years after hostilities.

-- House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting grilled over firing the House chaplain

-- Newly surfaced emails indicate the Russian lawyer at the 2016 Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to the Kremlin than she suggested , The New York Times reports.

-- Former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations in a letter to his colleagues

-- Mamma Mia! ABBA is back and already has recorded two new songs

-- After Kanye West praised Trump, Chance the Rapper came to his defense. Now that the President thanked them both, Chance says no thanks

-- The White House medical unit employees described a "grab and go" atmosphere where they were pressured to hand out medication without prescriptions.

-- The moment we've all been waiting for: Prince William and Duchess Catherine have named their third child