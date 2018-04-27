(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- North and South Korea have confirmed their common goal to formally end the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities.
-- House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting grilled over firing the House chaplain.
-- Newly surfaced emails indicate the Russian lawyer at the 2016 Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to the Kremlin than she suggested, The New York Times reports.
-- Former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations in a letter to his colleagues.
-- Mamma Mia! ABBA is back and already has recorded two new songs.
-- After Kanye West praised Trump, Chance the Rapper came to his defense. Now that the President thanked them both, Chance says no thanks.
-- The White House medical unit employees described a "grab and go" atmosphere where they were pressured to hand out medication without prescriptions.
-- The moment we've all been waiting for: Prince William and Duchess Catherine have named their third child.
-- Read this before you see "Avengers." You're welcome.