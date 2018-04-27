All 10 victims of the Toronto van attack have been identified

(CNN)Toronto police identified all 10 people who died in the van attack Monday.
Friday's announcement revealed the ages of the victims were between 22 and 94.
Here are the names and their spellings, as provided by Toronto police and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.
Ji Hun Kim, 22
So He Chung, 22
Geraldine Brady, 83
Chul Min Kang, 45
Anne Marie D'Amico, 30
Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94
Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85
Dorothy Sewell, 80
Andrea Bradden, 33
Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45
The victims in the attack were "predominantly female," according to Sgt. Graham Gibson, a Toronto police homicide detective. There is no evidence the van's driver was bypassing men or deliberately targeting women.
Two victims were South Korean nationals, according to a tweet from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A GoFundMe page was created Monday for the funeral expenses of the victims' families. Its goal is $1 million, and has raised more than $200,000 as of Friday afternoon.
The suspect in the attack, Alek Minassian, 25, is facing 16 counts of attempted murder. He was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Minutes before the attack, Minassian made a Facebook post that appeared to be be a message praising a man who vowed to "destroy" women who rejected him.
"All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!" read the post. The accolade apparently refers to the California killer who carried out a "day of retribution" in 2014, CNN law enforcement analyst Josh Campbell said.
Facebook has since taken the post down. The full post also said "the incel rebellion has already begun."
"Incel," or "involuntarily celibate," is a term used by men who claim they have been denied their right to experience sex with women.
The community of "incels" was banned from Reddit in November for breaking rules on hate speech, according to The New York Times. Members of the group were accused of encouraging violence against women as well as justifying and encouraging rape, according to an online petition calling to ban the subreddit community.