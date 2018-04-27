Story highlights "Rafiki," a movie about love between two women, has been banned in Kenya

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A movie about love between two women has been banned in Kenya, ahead of its premiere at international film festival Cannes.

Kenya's Film and Classification Board (KFCB) said Thursday "Rafiki" was banned because of intent to "promote lesbianism," in the country.

"The film has been restricted due to its homosexual theme and clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law," a statement from the board said.

It added that the film should not be distributed or shown anywhere in the country and anyone found with a copy would be in breach of the law.

Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, who directed the movie, took to Twitter to express her disappointment, saying,"We believe adult Kenyans are mature and discerning enough to watch local content but their right has been denied."