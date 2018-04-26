The week in 22 photos

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia on Saturday, April 21.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to their son on Monday, April 23, in London.
A model wears a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil on Wednesday, April 25.
Andrea Constand, left, the main accuser in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial, reacts after the guilty verdict at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 26.
An aerial photograph of the blossoming bulb fields and canals in Lisse, Netherlands, on Friday, April 20. Keukenhof Park is one of the largest flower gardens worldwide, with about 7 million flower bulbs planted every year.
A truck transporting 20 tons of fish lost its load after crashing on a road near Liepen, eastern Germany, on Friday, April 20.
Soccer fans light flares and clamber atop police vans before their Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday April 24.