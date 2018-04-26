The week in 22 photos

Breaking News

Updated 1:15 AM ET, Fri April 27, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, walks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as they meet for a historic summit Friday, April 27, in the Korean demilitarized zone. It's only the third time that leaders from the two countries have met since fighting ended in the Korean War.
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial on Thursday, April, 26, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A jury convicted the "Cosby Show" star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.
This photo provided by the office of former US President George H.W. Bush, front center, shows past presidents and first ladies Laura Bush, from left, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump before the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston on Saturday, April 21.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, showed off their third child -- a boy -- hours after his birth on Monday, April 23, at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Catherine walked out of the hospital with the baby in her arms just before 6 p.m. The boy, whose name has not yet been announced, will be fifth in line to the throne.
Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams embraces family friend student Attie French after finding her in the crowd at First Baptist Church. Williams was looking for her own daughter Friday, April 20, after a shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect was apprehended. The injured student was taken to a hospital for treatment.
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump walk to the Oval Office before a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, April 24. Speaking before US lawmakers from both the Senate and the House, Macron pressed the United States to engage more in global affairs, contrasting with the steps the Trump White House has taken toward isolationism since he came into office.
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia on Saturday, April 21.
Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson leaves the Dirksen Building after a meeting on Capitol Hill with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, on Tuesday, April 24. In a statement Thursday morning, Jackson withdrew as President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Palestinian protesters burn tires near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City to shield demonstrators on Friday, April 20.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to their son on Monday, April 23, in London.
A model wears a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil on Wednesday, April 25.
President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, second from left, welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House on Tuesday, April 24. Macron arrived Monday for the first state visit of Trump's presidency.
Andrea Constand, left, the main accuser in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial, reacts after the guilty verdict at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 26.
A picture taken on Wednesday, April 25, shows the homemade submarine UC3 Nautilus as it is covered with green tarpaulins in a harbor area in Copenhagen, Denmark. The submarine was made by Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who was found guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. Madsen, 47, had admitted chopping up the 30-year-old's body and throwing her remains overboard in waters off Copenhagen on the night of August 10, 2017, but said her death was accidental.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is joined by her sons George and Huck as she takes questions from reporters' children at the White House on Thursday, April 26. It was Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House.
James Shaw Jr. waves to the crowd and legislators inside the Tennessee House chambers on Tuesday, April 24, in Nashville, as he was honored for disarming a shooter inside an Antioch Waffle House.
An aerial photograph of the blossoming bulb fields and canals in Lisse, Netherlands, on Friday, April 20. Keukenhof Park is one of the largest flower gardens worldwide, with about 7 million flower bulbs planted every year.
Farzad Salehi consoles his wife, Mehrsa Marjani, who was at a nearby cafe and witnessed the aftermath when a van plowed down a crowded sidewalk, killing multiple people and injuring others on Monday, April 23, in Toronto.
A truck transporting 20 tons of fish lost its load after crashing on a road near Liepen, eastern Germany, on Friday, April 20.
A policeman holds the face of a participant as people protest against the appointment of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister and demand an early parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, on Saturday, April 21.
Soccer fans light flares and clamber atop police vans before their Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday April 24.
A model wears a creation from Jesus Peiro during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, April 24. See last week in 26 photos
Take a look at 22 photos of the week from April 20 through April 27.