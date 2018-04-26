Breaking News

Larry Nassar's former boss accused of assaulting students during practice medical exams

By Nicole Chavez and Linh Tran, CNN

Updated 10:50 AM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

(CNN)Two women are accusing Larry Nassar's former boss at Michigan State University of sexually abusing them under the guise of performing a medical procedure, according to a motion filed by the Michigan Attorney General's office.

William Strampel, the former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, was charged last month with one felony count of misconduct in office and other charges after four female students accused him of using his power to sexually assault, harass, and solicit nude photos of them, according to a criminal complaint.
In a motion filed Tuesday, the Michigan Attorney General's office is requesting the court to allow two new witnesses to testify at Strampel's preliminary hearing June 5.
CNN has reached out to Strampel's lawyer for comment.
    The former dean has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
    The two unnamed women allege that Strampel, now 70, enticed them to work as models for practice medical exams. One of them was a student at Central Michigan University when Strampel recruited her to work as a clinical model, the motion says.
    She acted as a model approximately 10 times starting in 2002.
    "Strampel conducted a full examination, including a breast examination, an anal examination that included the penetration of the anus, a pelvic examination that penetrated the vagina, and all were conducted in front of a small group of medical students," the complaint said.
    After the 10th examination, the woman says Strampel took her to dinner and told her the exam "turned him on" and that he was "beginning to get hard," court documents state.
    A second woman says Strampel recommended she worked as a clinical model when she sought advice on how to get admitted to MSU's medical school. After she agreed, he led her into an exam room on MSU's campus where he vaginally penetrated her with his fingers, the court documents said.
    Following a second incident, Strampel allegedly told the student he would admit her to medical school if she obtained a 19 on the MCAT, a standardized test used during the admission process. The typical score for admission at MSU is 25, according to the court documents.
    A judge will determine whether the testimony of the victims will be allowed in court at a hearing scheduled for May 3.
    Strampel's charges came as part of Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth's investigation into how Nassar -- the doctor for MSU's women's gymnastics team and the US women's Olympic gymnastics team -- was able to abuse more than 200 young girls and women over more than two decades.
    Nassar pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography and was sentenced earlier this year to three lengthy prison terms that effectively will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. During the sentencing phase of his trial, many women blamed Michigan State University for dismissing their complaints against Nassar and failing to stop him.
    MSU Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Breslin issued a statement in January apologizing to Nassar's victims and acknowledging that the university had not been focused enough on the victims.
    "We must also acknowledge that there have been failures at MSU, not only in our processes and operations, but in our culture, and we are united in our determination to take all necessary steps to begin a new day and change the environment at the university," the board statement said.
    Strampel is also facing a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his actions as dean from 2002 to 2018 and two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty related to his failure to properly oversee Nassar, according to court documents.
    MSU moved in early February to revoke Strampel's tenure. He stepped down from the dean position in December, citing health problems.
    "(Strampel's) failings are unacceptable and that is why our work to change procedures, strengthen accountability and prevent sexual misconduct is so important," interim university President John Engler said in a statement March 27. "While the crimes of one doctor and the misconduct of his dean do not represent our university, they do demand the scrutiny of everyone in order to assure individuals like these can never be in a position again to harm others."