Here's how an Alabama newspaper marked the opening of the nation's first lynching memorial

(CNN) John Williams. Gaines Hall. Buck Steward. Pete Zeigler. Jim Acoff. Henry Ivy. Willy Webb.

The names go on and on, 313 in all, printed in white against a dark backdrop, each a testament to a whole life stolen through the horrific American legacy of lynching.

The newspaper's front-page design was weeks in the making, Advertiser executive editor Bro Krift said, and aims to honor people whose stories were snuffed out violently and often without any public recognition of what was lost.

"What we need this community to see is the names of the victims. I wanted it to go back to the names," Krift told CNN. "There's something that's really important about a name on a printed page that will never go away."

