California ended its statute of limitations on rape after Bill Cosby. It may not apply to the Golden State Killer

(CNN) California vows to prosecute all rapists, no matter how long ago their crimes occurred. But that may not apply to Joseph James DeAngelo, who police are fingering as the long-sought Golden State Killer.

Before September 2016, the statute of limitations in California for rape and sex crimes was just 10 years.

"Rapists should never be able to evade legal consequences simply because an arbitrary time limit has expired," state senator Connie Leyva, who wrote the measure, said when the law passed. "There must never be an expiration date on justice."

However, that change likely will not impact the Golden State Killer -- believed to have committed 12 murders and about 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s -- because it does not apply retroactively, according to Laurie Levenson, a professor of law at Loyola Law School. In other words, the revised law applies only to crimes committed after January 1, 2017 , and offenses for which the statute of limitations had not expired by that date.

