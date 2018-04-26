(CNN) The man who police say is the Golden State Killer was found using DNA-matching information from genealogy websites, according to the Sacramento District Attorney's office.

The Sacramento Bee, citing Chief Deputy Steve Grippi, reported Thursday that investigators used crime scene DNA and matched it to a relative who was registered on genealogy site and narrowed down possible suspects using that person's family history.

Grippi told CNN that information in the report is "accurate."

An investigation that lasted more than four decades led authorities to Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who was arrested Tuesday evening in a Sacramento suburb after detectives matched his DNA to evidence from the investigation, police said.

DeAngelo is accused of being the man who killed 12 people and raped more than 50 women in the 1970s and 1980s. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday for two of the slayings in Sacramento County.

Read More