California's DNA database law drew the wrath of privacy rights groups. It may have helped nab the Golden State Killer

When police announced they had finally caught the Golden State Killer, Bruce Harrington had a simple message for the politicians who fought his tireless efforts to expand the California's criminal offender DNA database.

"You were wrong," he said.

Harrington, whose brother and sister-in-law were killed in 1980, spent years in front of public safety committees, pleading with them to embrace DNA technology.

"And frankly I ran into a buzz saw of opposition."

Many state elected officials and rights groups fiercely opposed any attempt by the state to expand its DNA collection database.

