5 things for April 26: Macron, Cohen, travel ban, China & India, Golden State killer

It's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day ! CNN's Kelly Wallace put together a survival guide for parents. Tip No. 3 -- Don't lose track of them -- seems kind of important. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

Michael Cohen's going to keep silent in the Stormy Daniels case. Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, said he'll invoke the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination regarding the lawsuit brought by the porn star. The move comes after the FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a criminal investigation by the feds . Taking of the Fifth is part of Cohen's plan to have Daniels' suit put on hold . She has sued to void the $130,000 agreement in which she agreed to not talk about an alleged sexual encounter with the President, which the White House says Trump denies happened.

The leaders of two Asian nations will get together tomorrow for a summit that could affect millions of lives. No, we don't mean the much-anticipated North and South Korean meeting at the DMZ, which is also set for Friday. We're talking about Chinese President Xi Jinping hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend. It's a clear sign of warming relations between the two estranged nuclear powers , whose countries are home to more than 2.6 billion people and make up 17.6% of the global economy.

The hunt for one of the nation's most elusive serial killers may now be over. Police say ex-cop Joseph James DeAngelo is the Golden State Killer , who allegedly murdered 12 people and raped at least 50 in California during the '70s and '80s. DeAngelo, 72, was arrested near Sacramento, near where many of the crimes happened. A discarded DNA sample from DeAngelo's home matched evidence in the investigation, detectives said.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I have no idea where that is coming from. I have not wrecked a car. I can tell you that."

Embattled VA chief nominee Ronny Jackson, reacting to new misconduct allegations , including a claim that he got so drunk at a going-away party that he wrecked a government vehicle

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Wedding rehearsal

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle wrapped up her acting career with her character, Rachel Crane, tying the knot on "Suits."

Apu problems

Actor Hank Azaria says he'll stop playing Apu if that'll help resolve the controversy surrounding the longtime "Simpsons" character.

Oh, thanks Canada

There aren't as many tornadoes blowing through the Midwest this spring. Meteorologists say we can thank our nice neighbor to the north for that one.

Double trouble

HAPPENING LATER

Teacher walkouts, protests

Teachers in Arizona start their walkout today, while their counterparts in Colorado protest at the state Capitol. Both want better pay and education funding

TODAY'S NUMBER

2

The car options available from Ford in North America. The automaker is dropping every passenger car model except for the Mustang and the upcoming Ford Focus Active. Ford will continue to offer its full line of trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

ANOTHER QUOTE

"The mob can't make me not love him."

AND FINALLY

