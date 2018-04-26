Breaking News

5 things for April 26: Macron, Cohen, travel ban, China & India, Golden State killer

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Macron: No democracy without truth
Macron: No democracy without truth

    JUST WATCHED

    Macron: No democracy without truth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Macron: No democracy without truth 01:12

(CNN)It's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day! CNN's Kelly Wallace put together a survival guide for parents. Tip No. 3 -- Don't lose track of them -- seems kind of important. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Emmanuel Macron

The bromance between President Trump and French President Macron had been in full bloom: hand-holding, compliments, a fancy dinner. Then yesterday, Macron tried to rip Trumpism to shreds. In an address to a joint meeting of Congress, Macron spoke out against Trump's view of the world, urging the US to engage more in global affairs. That includes the US rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and staying in the Iran nuclear deal. One CNN observer said Macron -- by bringing members of Congress, both houses and both parties, their feet -- proved there is common ground in US politics.
    Iran nuclear deal looms over Macron visit
    exp Trump visit with Macron tackles many key issues_00054101

      JUST WATCHED

      Iran nuclear deal looms over Macron visit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Iran nuclear deal looms over Macron visit 06:02

    2. Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen's going to keep silent in the Stormy Daniels case. Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, said he'll invoke the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination regarding the lawsuit brought by the porn star. The move comes after the FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a criminal investigation by the feds. Taking of the Fifth is part of Cohen's plan to have Daniels' suit put on hold. She has sued to void the $130,000 agreement in which she agreed to not talk about an alleged sexual encounter with the President, which the White House says Trump denies happened.
    Cohen asserts the 5th in Stormy Daniels case
    Cohen asserts the 5th in Stormy Daniels case

      JUST WATCHED

      Cohen asserts the 5th in Stormy Daniels case

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cohen asserts the 5th in Stormy Daniels case 02:11
    Read More

    3. Travel ban

    President Trump's probably feeling good this morning about the chances of his travel ban surviving at the Supreme Court. The court's conservative justices and swing voter Justice Anthony Kennedy appeared to back the President on the ban yesterday during oral arguments. That would give Trump the five votes needed to uphold the controversial ban, which restricts travel to the US from seven countries, many of them majority-Muslim. A decision is expected before the court ends this term in June.
    Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case
    Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case

      JUST WATCHED

      Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case 04:04

    4. China and India

    The leaders of two Asian nations will get together tomorrow for a summit that could affect millions of lives. No, we don't mean the much-anticipated North and South Korean meeting at the DMZ, which is also set for Friday. We're talking about Chinese President Xi Jinping hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend. It's a clear sign of warming relations between the two estranged nuclear powers, whose countries are home to more than 2.6 billion people and make up 17.6% of the global economy.

    5. Golden State killer

    The hunt for one of the nation's most elusive serial killers may now be over. Police say ex-cop Joseph James DeAngelo is the Golden State Killer, who allegedly murdered 12 people and raped at least 50 in California during the '70s and '80s. DeAngelo, 72, was arrested near Sacramento, near where many of the crimes happened. A discarded DNA sample from DeAngelo's home matched evidence in the investigation, detectives said.
    Sacramento DA: We found needle in the haystack
    Sacramento DA: We found needle in the haystack

      JUST WATCHED

      Sacramento DA: We found needle in the haystack

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sacramento DA: We found needle in the haystack 02:10

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "I have no idea where that is coming from. I have not wrecked a car. I can tell you that."
    Embattled VA chief nominee Ronny Jackson, reacting to new misconduct allegations, including a claim that he got so drunk at a going-away party that he wrecked a government vehicle
    New allegations against Trump&#39;s VA pick
    New allegations against Trump's VA pick

      JUST WATCHED

      New allegations against Trump's VA pick

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    New allegations against Trump's VA pick 02:54

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Wedding rehearsal
    Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle wrapped up her acting career with her character, Rachel Crane, tying the knot on "Suits."
    What you didn&#39;t know about Meghan Markle
    What you didn't know about Meghan Markle

      JUST WATCHED

      What you didn't know about Meghan Markle

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What you didn't know about Meghan Markle 01:56
    Apu problems
    Actor Hank Azaria says he'll stop playing Apu if that'll help resolve the controversy surrounding the longtime "Simpsons" character.
    Actor de &quot;Los Simpsons&quot;, arrepentido por la imagen que transmite Apu
    Actor de "Los Simpsons", arrepentido por la imagen que transmite Apu

      JUST WATCHED

      Actor de "Los Simpsons", arrepentido por la imagen que transmite Apu

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Actor de "Los Simpsons", arrepentido por la imagen que transmite Apu 01:34
    Oh, thanks Canada
    There aren't as many tornadoes blowing through the Midwest this spring. Meteorologists say we can thank our nice neighbor to the north for that one.
    Double trouble
    TV's reboot madness continues, with Nickelodeon bringing back the '90s kid game show "Double Dare."
    &#39;Double Dare&#39; is returning to TV
    'Double Dare' is returning to TV

      JUST WATCHED

      'Double Dare' is returning to TV

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'Double Dare' is returning to TV 00:49

    HAPPENING LATER

    Teacher walkouts, protests
    Teachers in Arizona start their walkout today, while their counterparts in Colorado protest at the state Capitol. Both want better pay and education funding.

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    2
    The car options available from Ford in North America. The automaker is dropping every passenger car model except for the Mustang and the upcoming Ford Focus Active. Ford will continue to offer its full line of trucks, SUVs and crossovers.
    Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang&#39;s growl
    Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl

      JUST WATCHED

      Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl 01:15

    ANOTHER QUOTE

    "The mob can't make me not love him."
    Rapper Kayne West, pushing back on the backlash from his fans after he called President Trump his "brother" and tweeted a picture of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. The President just loved that and tweeted out his thanks.
    Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West
    Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West

      JUST WATCHED

      Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West 01:04

    AND FINALLY

    Can't be bothered 
    OK, so not everybody loved yesterday's cat sneezing video (we're looking at YOU, Charmaine). Maybe a video of a cat completely ignoring the dog that's pulling on its tail will work better for you. (Click to view.)