The fate of the sheriff from the Parkland shooting could land in the Florida governor's lap

Miami (CNN) Gov. Rick Scott could be the next Florida leader in the hot seat in the ongoing battle between Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and his rank and file deputies.

If a vote of no confidence against Israel goes as the president of the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association expects -- an overwhelming vote of no confidence -- the union plans to ask Scott to remove Israel from office.

"We are asking you to step in and to remove the sheriff," union President Jeff Bell said he plans to tell the governor after the vote.

The announcement to hold a vote of no confidence was made Friday and voting closes Thursday at 2 p.m. The union cited "many instances of malfeasance, misfeasance ... and the lack of leadership" as reasons to hold the vote.

But the union said it was the sheriff's handling of the Parkland school shooting that took the rank and file over the edge -- including when the sheriff touted his "amazing leadership" on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper.

Read More