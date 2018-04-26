What happens to Bill Cosby now?

(CNN) What happens now that comedian Bill Cosby has been convicted of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb?

The case at his retrial centered on testimony from Constand, a former employee with Temple University women's basketball team. She testified that Cosby, 80, a powerful Temple trustee, drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she visited his home to ask for career advice.

Cosby's defense team argued that their interaction was consensual. Constand is a con artist, they argued, who wanted a piece of Cosby's fortune.

What next for the man once known as "America's Dad"?

He's allowed to go home

