Bill Cosby makes outburst in court after guilty verdict

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 2:55 PM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
(CNN)After the jury announced the guilty verdict on Thursday against Bill Cosby, the TV icon had an outburst in the courtroom.

The outburst came in response to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Kevin Steele's argument that Cosby's bail should be revoked, because, Steele said, Cosby might flee anywhere in the world.
Steele said Cosby had a private plane and that no dollar amount would be able to ensure his appearance.
"He doesn't have a private plane, you asshole," Cosby yelled at Steele.
    A jury found Cosby guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.
    The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but would likely serve them concurrently.

    CNN's Jean Casarez and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.