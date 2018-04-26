Phoenix, Arizona (CNN) When Elisabeth Milich posted her pay stub on Facebook, she was completely unprepared for the viral stir.

A few mean people insulted her makeup. Others accused her of whining. After all -- she chose a career in education and gets summers off. What did she expect?

But when most saw black-and-white proof that a veteran teacher in an affluent Phoenix school district takes home $320 a week, they flooded her page with messages of outrage and moral support.

Teacher Elisabeth Milich has had supplies and funds sent from New York and London.

When they learned that she uses part of that meager wage to buy snacks for her kids, rugs and chairs for her classroom, strangers in New York sent a box of Scotch tape and pencil erasers and a sixth grader in London shipped her a $150 gift card.

"Dear Mrs. Milich," read the card. "With the most important job in the world you shouldn't have to use your own funds for school supplies."